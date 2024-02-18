Intermittent lane closures to occur on I-75 this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — There will be intermittent lane closures occurring on I-75 this week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 19, I-75 will undergo 15-minute intermittent periods of full closure between U.S. 35 and State Route 725.

The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers. The closures will occur so that crews can complete overhead utility work.

