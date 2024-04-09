Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Ohio fast food restaurant

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Ohio fast food restaurant Monday morning.

>>Woman formally charged, accused of killing her husband in Butler County

Police officers were dispatched at 10:12 a.m. to the 2600 block of Reading Road on initial reports of a person shot, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and medics transported him to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Marcus Jamison, 33, has been identified as the shooting victim.

Officers arrested Lashannon Hill, 45, on Monday afternoon in connection shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

©2024 Cox Media Group