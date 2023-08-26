Man accused of posing as RA, sexually assaulting 17-year-old in UC dorm

CINCINNATI — It will take a man $1.3 million to get out of jail after he allegedly posed as a resident advisor and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl inside a University of Cincinnati dorm room.

Kadarius Short, 24, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The assault happened Friday morning around 3 a.m. at The Deacon, in an apartment-style dorm near campus, the university wrote in a public safety alert email to students and staff.

Police said Short identified himself as an RA to the victim and that a “weapon was implied but not seen.”

Short appeared in court Saturday, where the prosecution alleged he wrapped a cord around the 17-year-old girl’s neck and implied he had a gun.

Neither the prosecution nor UC has confirmed if the victim is a student or not.

After the assault, the prosecution said Short attempted to steal money from her phone apps and then forced her to go to an ATM to withdraw money, according to WCPO.

A Hamilton County judge gave Short a $500,000 bond each for two separate rape charges, a $200,000 bond for his kidnapping charge and a $100,000 bond for his aggravated robbery charge.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call UCPD at 513-556-1111.

