Louisville police officer hospitalized after being shot while conducting traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY — A police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Louisville, Kentucky early Thursday morning.

An officer from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was doing a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street when shots were fired from a nearby home, LMPD wrote on social media.

The officer was shot in the upper torso area while the supporting officer on the scene fired his weapon.

The injured officer is in critical but stable condition. The supporting officer was not injured.

The officer shot has been with the department for a year and a half, according to LMPD.

There is a SWAT and hostage negotiation team on scene around the home where the shots were fired.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement on social media about the shooting this morning.

“Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville,” he wrote. “Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones, and all of @LMPD.”

LMPD OFFICER SHOT - PRELIMINARY INFO

Around 2:30 this morning, a 2nd Division officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 4000-block of Kentucky Street. A supporting officer responded as well. While conducting the traffic stop, shots were fired from a nearby home. pic.twitter.com/O0raHc8W2Q — LMPD (@LMPD) September 7, 2023

