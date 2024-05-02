Intel releases video renderings for upcoming Ohio facility

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Intel has released video renderings that show what the 926-acre development east of Columbus will look like.

The $28 billion project is expected to bring thousands of jobs to New Albany after the completion of the chip factories, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The renderings show biking and running paths and outdoor spaces surrounding the facility.

“It might look nice and everything, but we aren’t going to have that country feel anymore,” Mari Anne Hursey said.

Hursey and her husband Jerry have lived in their home for over 30 years.

“I’m not happy about it. Boxed in by everything, all the warehouses, the other side and housing developments,” Jerry said.

Sidewalks are carved out and paved around the facility, and roads are widened to address higher traffic volume.

“The traffic has already completely changed. It starts about 5:30 in the morning and goes until 7ish,” Cheryl Bush, who lives in the area, said.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, the facility is expected to bring new business to support the supply chain.

Intel has yet to determine when the project will be complete but is hoping by 2026.

