‘Everything is gone;’ Nearly 50 buildings destroyed from Thursday’s storms in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — We are starting to get a better idea of the damage in eastern Indiana from Thursday’s storms.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s office said on social media Sunday that an EF3 tornado was on the ground for more than 25 miles on Thursday.

News Center 7 reported Friday that a Declaration of Emergency was signed for the county just after midnight on Friday.

“The one constant when it comes to devastation such as the destruction caused by the tornado (Friday) night in Winchester, is the response of #Hoosiers helping to pick up and rebuild,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement on social media. “We are with you now and until the job is done.”

38 people were hurt, 47 buildings were destroyed, 56 suffered major damage, and 60 buildings had minor damage.

“It’s gone, everything is gone,” said Nick Woodbury of Winchester, Indiana. “I don’t even know where the bathtub is because if I were home, there is no way I would be here. There is no way.”

There has been so much community support in Randolph County.

The sheriff’s office said over 575 volunteers checked in to help people rebuild.

