38 injured after severe storm ripped through Randolph County; Declaration of Emergency signed

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Nearly 40 people were injured as severe and tornado-warned storms moved through Randolph County Thursday night.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 38 people were injured in the storms. No deaths have been reported at this time.

A Declaration of Emergency was signed for the county just after midnight on Friday. Officials will be conducting a thorough damage assessment this morning.

Deputies also noted that the Indiana Urban Search and Rescue Team was requested to assist local first responders with searching structures.

Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay away from Winchester due to the “heavy storm damage.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement after the severe storms moved through.

“Janet & I send our deepest condolences & prayers to the loved ones of those impacted by tonight’s storms & the Hoosiers in the path of destruction,” he said in a statement. “The people of Winchester are resilient & should know the state will walk alongside & support them as we pick up the pieces & rebuild.”

