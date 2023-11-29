Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for southern Ohio man

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man out of southern Ohio.

James Campbell, 80, drove away from his home on Cedarcreek Drive in Cincinnati Tuesday morning and did not return, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Campbell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 214 lbs. He has brown eyes.

He drives a red 2017 Toyota RAV4 with Ohio license plate number 745ZGM.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300.

