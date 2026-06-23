55-year-old man dies in lawn mower incident

STARK COUNTY — A 55-year-old man died in a lawn mower crash on Saturday evening in Northern Ohio.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6300 block of Breezehill Road SW, just before 6 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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Deputies said that the victim, identified as Rusty Hines, died on the scene.

Additional information was not released.

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