EF-0 landspout tornado causes damage in Ohio Tuesday, NWS says

PUTNAM COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 landspout tornado spun up and caused damage Tuesday in northwest Ohio.

At 2:34 p.m., the tornado occurred in Putnam County south of Leipsic, which is about an hour and a half north of Dayton.

It happened in the area of State Route 65 and Road H-5, with winds up to 70 MPH, according to the NWS.

The tornado traveled for 0.21 miles and damaged one house and an attached garage on Road H-5.

Landspout Tornado Putnam Co. Damage from the landspout tornado in Putnam County on March 5. Photo taken from the 6100 block of Road H-5. (iWitness 7)

At 2:35 p.m., the tornado quickly dissipated in an open field north of the intersection of Road H-5 and Road 5-H, according to the NWS.

Landspout tornadoes are different from traditional tornadoes.

According to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney, landspout tornadoes form near the ground while traditional tornadoes form due to a severe thunderstorm with violently rotating updrafts.

Landspouts are a condensation funnel and they are typically weak and short-lived.

Landspout Tornado Putnam Co. Photo captured from Ohio Route 224 and County Line Road near Gilboa. (Carol Plum)

