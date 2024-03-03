Dead body found, recovered from river in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO — First responders recovered a body from a river in northwestern Ohio Saturday, according to Toledo TV stations, WTOL-11 and 13abc.

>> Crews from around Miami Valley fight farmhouse fire for several hours; home a total loss

Around 11:30 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were called to a water rescue in the 1700 block of Marina Drive at the Maumee River.

When authorities arrived, they discovered what appeared to be a body in the water, both stations reported.

Water rescue crews recovered the body near the National Museum of the Great Lakes docks, WTOL-11 reported.

Officers on scene told WTOL-11 that the person was dead by the time rescue crews got them out of the water.

The identity of the body and the cause of death were not immediately available, both stations reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group