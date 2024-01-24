Coroner identifies father, 2 sons killed in Ohio house fire

PICKAWAY COUNTY — The coroner has identified the three victims killed in a house fire in central Ohio early Tuesday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father, 2 sons killed in Ohio house fire

Firefighters were called to Ballah Road in Orient around 12:30 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The coroner’s office confirms that Mark Robinette, 55, was killed along with two his sons, 10-year-old Liam and 17-year-old Gideon.

A family member told WBNS that Robinette got his wife and several kids out of the house before trying to save his two sons. He did not make it out.

A vigil was also held Tuesday night to support the family.

News Center 7 previously reported that the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

