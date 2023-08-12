Cincinnati woman identified as third victim killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from southwest Ohio has been identified as the third person killed in a bus crash in Pennsylvania Sunday.

Kadiatou Barry, 21, of Cincinnati, was identified Friday by the Dauphin County coroner’s office, the Associated Press reported.

Barry died in the crash that happen just before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6 on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. The crash was north of Harrisburg, the state’s capital city.

The bus Barry was on was carrying up to 50 people and heading from New York to Ohio. It was in the right lane on a right-hand curve when it went off the road, hit an embankment, overturned onto its side, and hit an SUV, according to the Associated Press.

Barry, along with two others, died at the scene of the crash. More than 40 were injured, including those inside the SUV.

