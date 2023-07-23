Cincinnati officer attacked with own Taser, baton at park

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Police Officer was taken to the hospital after he was attacked at a park early Sunday.

Just after 7 a.m. Cincinnati officers were called to Sawyer Point Park for reports of a man exposing himself, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Brian Brazile told our news partners at WCPO.

A responding officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was immediately attacked upon his arrival, according to Dan Hils, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

While being attacked Hils said the officer was beaten with his baton and tased several times with his own Taser.

The suspect also tried to “gouge the officer’s eyes out”, according to Hils.

The suspect was taken into custody, WCPO said.

Hils said the officer is conscious and will survive but is currently undergoing tests at UC Medical Center.

