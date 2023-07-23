1 taken into custody following crash that injured, hospitalized at least 2 in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three vehicles crashed in Miamisburg, sending at least two people to the hospital Sunday overnight.

Miamisburg Police and Miami Valley Fire were dispatched to Miamisburg Centerville Road just under Interstate 75 for a multi-vehicle crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles crashed just under the interstate.

At least two people involved reported injuries and was transported to Kettering Health for further treatment. The severity of their injuries were unknown at the time of reporting.

One person was also taken into custody directly following the crash. Dispatch was unaware of why they were taken into custody or what charges they might face if arrested.

The Miamisburg Police Department led the ongoing investigation into the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

