Multi-vehicle crash, possibly involving motorcycle on fire, kills person in Dayton

DAYTON — A multi-vehicle crash in Dayton led to a person’s death Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police and Fire were called to reports of a crash with injuries at the intersection of North Main Street and Ridge Avenue at 1:48 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Officers arriving at the scene confirmed that multiple vehicles crashed at the intersection with a driver lying on the curb unresponsive. As a result of this condition, North Main Street was fully shut down at 1:52 a.m.

The unresponsive person was pronounced dead by the Montgomery County Coroner; however, it was unknown if the person died at the scene or was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their life-threatening injuries, dispatch said.

A medic unit was confirmed to have made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital. It was unknown if the transported patient was another injured person involved in the crash or if it was the person later pronounced dead.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash and the vehicles it involved were not available at the time of questioning. However, dispatch was able to confirm that the initial call reported a motorcycle crashing at the intersection and catching on fire. A four wheeler was also later identified in the crash.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.





