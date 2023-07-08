Cincinnati Bengals Punter Kevin Huber officially retires

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Punter Kevin Huber officially retired from the National Football League (NFL).

Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter Friday morning.

The Cincinnati native spent all of his 14 season in the NFL as the Bengals punter after attending University of Cincinnati. At his alma mater, he kicked for the Bearcats.

“Huber won a position battle over fellow Cincy-area native Drue Chrisman last year, but had his worst season since his rookie year statistically in net average yards per punt, and was waived after nine games,” WCPO reported.

Due to his performance, he failed to make the team’s training camp squad this year.

In his retirement, he thanked Bengals fans for their “grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team,” stating that the city was “second to none,” Huber said in the tweet.

Huber said he would be “in the jungle chanting ‘Who Dey!’” alongside Bengals fans going forward.









