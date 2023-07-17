OSHP: Both sides of I-75 closed near I-275 due to police incident

WEST CHESTER — Both sides of Interstate 75 near I-275 are closed due to a police incident Sunday night.

West Chester Police officers and state highway patrol troopers have shut down traffic to both sides of I-75 at Union Centre Boulevard due to a police incident just after 7 p.m., according to OHGO’s website.

OHGO cameras are showing traffic delays on SB I-75 past Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Traffic is backed up near I-275 on NB I-75.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

I-75 near Union Center Boulevard Photo from: OHGO

