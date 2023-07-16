2 hospitalized following crash on I-75 in Miami County; Left lanes closed in both directions

TIPP CITY — Two people are hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County Sunday afternoon.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed on both NB, SB I-75 due to crash in Miami County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 2:36 p.m. to Southbound I-75 near State Route 571 on initial reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Medics transported two people to Upper Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a truck hauling a trailer on SB 75 lost control and crashed into the retaining wall.

A viewer told our newsroom that the barrier was blown out and concrete chunks were covering the left two lanes of NB I-75.

The left lanes remained closed on both SB and NB I-75 as wreckers remain on the scene, OSHP said.

There are delay times of at least 30 minutes on both NB and SB I-75 in Miami County.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





