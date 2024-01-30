Shooting victim drives himself to Ohio children’s hospital, walks in and dies

COLUMBUS — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed near Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus Monday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Around 10:30 p.m., Larry Edwards walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say Edwards was shot while driving on Parsons Avenue, which is right next to the hospital.

Edwards died from his injuries just after 11 p.m., WBNS-10 reported.

Police believe the shooting happened right outside the hospital, but additional information was not immediately available.

According to another Columbus station WCMH-4 TV, police tapped off the hospital overnight and focused the investigation on Parsons Ave.

At 3:30 a.m., police towed a vehicle that may have been connected to the shooting, WCMH-4 said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

