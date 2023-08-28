4.0-magnitude earthquake reported in Northeast Ohio

MADISON, Ohio — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northeast Ohio Sunday night.

The earthquake occurred around 10:45 p.m. close to two miles southeast of Madison, Ohio., according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake is often felt, but usually only causes minor damage.

The same area experienced an earthquake just a few days ago, according to our news partners at WOIO.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.





