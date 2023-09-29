3-year-old Ohio boy shot, killed while inside car

CLEVELAND — A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday.

>>2 bodies found following plane crash in Kentucky

He was inside a car with his mother and 11-month sibling when someone started shooting, Cleveland Police told CBS affiliated WOIO.

A man was also shot standing out of the car, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Medics transported the boy to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they have someone in custody who be linked to the shooting but are looking for others who may be involved.

©2023 Cox Media Group