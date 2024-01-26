2-year-old shot, killed in Kentucky; Parents face charges

COVINGTON, Ky. — Days after a 2-year-old was shot and killed at a Kentucky home, his parents have been charged with manslaughter, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2-year-old dies after shooting at Kentucky home; detectives investigating

Police said a loaded handgun was left within reach of the two young children.

21-year-old Tashaun Adams told police he and his child’s mother, 23-year-old Selena Farrell, were sleeping in the living room when they woke up to a gunshot, WCPO reported.

Adams said he saw his son Khalil bleeding and called 911, according to his arrest citation.

Police said Khalil was shot in the chest, WCPO reported.

Officers who arrived first rendered aid before paramedics took Khalil to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Khalil later died after the hospital, WCPO reported.

During a press conference, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he believes the shooting can’t be referred to as an accident because it could have been avoided.

“This certainly was not a situation where — this was very much avoidable,” said Sanders. “It was caused by the fact that two adults left a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber in reach of a 3-year-old who they did not supervise.”

©2024 Cox Media Group