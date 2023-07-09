2 men facing federal charges in connection to bank robbery, chase that left Columbus officer injured

COLUMBUS — Two men are now in custody and facing federal charges in connection to a bank robbery that left a Columbus Police Officer injured Thursday.

Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Chicago O’Hare International Airport by United States Marshals and Homeland Security agents, according to a media release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jama had purchased a flight leaving at 12:35 pm for Turkey.

Fazsal Darod, 23, of Columbus, was arrested in the early morning hours of July 7 outside his residence in Columbus by the United States Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Both men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Thursday afternoon Jama, Darod and a third suspect allegedly stole a black Porsche SUV from a car dealership in Columbus, according to the release.

The three then allegedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Hilliard.

An armed suspect stole thousands of dollars before driving away in a black Porsche SUV.

Minutes later, Columbus police spotted the stole Porsche on Interstate 70.

At some point, gunfire was exchanged and a Columbus police officer was hit by gunfire and seriously wounded.

One of the suspects was also shot and died at the scene.

Jama and Darod allegedly ran away on foot.

Aiding and abetting a bank robbery is a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence carries a potential penalty of at least five yea r s and up to life in prison.

The name of the suspect killed and the officer injured have not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting involving the officer, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit are investigating the bank robbery, WBNS said.









