2 dead after southern Ohio shooting; Man, woman facing charges

ADAMS COUNTY — Two people are facing charges in connection to a triple shooting that killed two people in Adams County this week.

David Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder and Tabitha Johnson has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the murders, our news partners at WCPO reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were called out to a shooting in Manchester on Thursday.

Two people, identified by family and the Adams County Sheriff as Jimmy Shoemaker and Sharon Mozingo, were found dead inside a home. A third person was flown to UC Medical Center, where they remain in serious condition.

Manchester Police Chief Dakota Brown told WCPO that the mayor had staff lock down the community building immediately following the shooting for the “sole purpose of their safety,” while information was distributed. The town itself was not put under a lockdown.

A grief counseling team and specialist will be coming in to talk to the first responders who dealt with the call.

The shooting remains under investigation by BCI.

