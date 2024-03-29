Homeowner suffers ‘serious’ burn after house fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Huber Heights Friday.

Around 4:20 p.m. Huber Heights firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Fishburg Road for reports of smoke showing from a home.

A person inside the home was able to get out during the fire but did suffer burns that were “serious in nature”, according to Battalion Chief Michael Muhl.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The bulk of the fire was in the rear of the house, according to Muhl.

He said the fire was “fairly intense” and caused “heavy damage.”

Due to the damage, the Red Cross was called to help find the resident somewhere else to stay.

The homeowner did have multiple animals who were not injured in the fire.







