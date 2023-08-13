1 injured, 2 in custody after fight leads to shooting outside Cincinnati shopping plaza

CINCINNATI — One person was injured and two are in custody after a fight led to a shooting outside a Cincinnati shopping plaza Saturday afternoon.

A fight that started in the parking lot of the Western Hills Plaza led to one person being shot around 12 p.m., Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partners at WCPO.

Theetge said two suspects ran from the plaza, but community members helped police find the suspects.

>> Cincinnati woman identified as third victim killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

“We applaud our community members who, by calling us, what they’re really saying is ‘not in my neighborhood, not in my city,’” Theetge said. “So we absolutely applaud them for picking up the phone and giving us a call.”

After a search with officers and K-9s units both suspects were taken into custody, WCPO said.

Western Hills Plaza is filled with multiple stores and restaurants, including Target, TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Michaels, Foot Locker, Old Navy and more.









©2023 Cox Media Group