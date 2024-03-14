1 in critical condition after shooting outside of Ohio Walmart

COLUMBUS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside of an Ohio Walmart Wednesday.

Columbus police were called to the Walmart located on Georgesville Rd. on a report of a shooting just before 6:20 p.m., according to WBNS.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot outside of the Walmart.

Neither the suspect nor the victim was found at the scene, WBNS reported.

Shortly after, police responded to another call where they located the shooting victim.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but police said the victim is expected to survive.

A suspect has not been located.

