1 arrested, flights grounded after security breach at Ohio airport

CLEVELAND — One person was arrested and flights were grounded for around two hours at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday.

Just after 6 a.m., someone was observed inside the fence line of the airport, according to a statement released by the airport.

The person was immediately arrested and out of caution, a ground stop was issued, the airport said.

The ground stop was lifted around 8 a.m., according to the statement.

The name of the person arrested has not been released by police or the airport.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.









