Man arrested after 17-year-old stabbed in Darke County

UNION CITY — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a teenager in Union City Saturday.

Union City police were called to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of East Main Street, according to a spokesperson for Union City police.

When officers arrived they learned a 17-year-old male was stabbed.

The teenager was taken to the hospital before officers arrived on the scene, police said.

After an investigation police identified Narcifo Cervantes as a suspect.

Cervantes was arrested in Randolph County, Indiana.

He was booked into the Randolph County Jail where he will face extradition back to Ohio.

Cervantes is expected to face felonious assault charges, a police spokesperson said.

We are working to learn the condition of the teenager stabbed and the charges Cervantes faces in Ohio.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





