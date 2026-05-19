Spanish fashion magnate's son arrested on suspicion of involvement in his death

MADRID — Police in northeastern Spain on Tuesday arrested the son of Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of the Spanish fashion brand Mango, for allegedly having played a role in his death.

Andic, 71, was hiking with his son in the mountains near Barcelona when he fell about 150 meters (about 500 feet) down a cliff and died in December 2024.

The son, Jonathan Andic, 45, was the only witness. Police opened an investigation but closed it a few weeks later. It was reopened in March 2025, and in October police confirmed the death was being investigated as a possible homicide.

Jonathan Andic was taken to court facilities in Martorell, a city in eastern Spain where the case is being investigated, said a spokesperson for the Catalan regional police, Mossos d’Esquadra, who spoke on condition of anonymity following department policy.

The case is subject to a nondisclosure order, he added.

Jonathan Andic is the eldest of Isak Andic's three children and one of his father's heirs. He is the vice chairman of the board at Mango, one of Spain's biggest retailers.

Isak Andic’s family moved from Turkey to Spain when he was young. He opened Mango’s first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades helped Mango grow into one of Europe’s leading fast fashion makers.

Mango has 2,900 stores in 120 markets around the world. The fashion group’s revenue hit a record high of nearly 3.8 billion euros (4.4 billion dollars) in 2025, an 11% increase from the previous year.

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