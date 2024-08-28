Showers, storm could bring brief relief to heat

DAYTON — A few showers and storms could bring a brief relief to the heat.

An isolated shower or storm will remain possible this evening.

It will slowly cool overnight to the lower 70s.

Relief arrives

But highs around 90 will return Thursday, with another chance for a stray shower or storm.

