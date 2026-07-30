Shelter in place issued after fire at recycling center in northeast Ohio

AKRON — Akron residents have been asked to shelter in place after a fire at a recycling center.
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The fire was reported around 1:35 p.m. at Holub Recycling, located at 470 N. Arlington St. near Summa Hospital, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.
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People on social media have reported a burnt plastic or acrid smell in the area.
We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.
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