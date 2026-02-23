Several systems to track this week

DAYTON, OH — The theme for the week will be up and down temperatures along with several chances for rain, snow, or even wintry mix. This all starts with a cold front Tuesday night.

The Tuesday night / Wednesday morning system will bring a quick moving round of rain and snow showers. These should not significantly impact the Wednesday morning commute, but could lead to a few slick spots mainly northwest of Dayton where temperatures will run a bit colder.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, an area of low pressure will slide by to our south. This will spread precipitation into the Miami Valley. Despite this only being a handful of days away, there is still a large spread in the model guidance as to how it will play out. We may see all snow or a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, this system may slow us down on the Thursday morning commute.

Additional systems come through Sunday morning, and again on Monday.

