School bus catches fire near elementary school

RISING SUN, Ind. — A school bus fire shut down an Indiana elementary school on Thursday.

The bus fire happened near Switzerland County Elementary School around 7 a.m.

“The bus driver and kids did a great job evacuating the bus,” East Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department wrote on social media.

Because of the bus’s proximity to the school building when the fire began, school officials said the school needs to take the day off for inspections and clean up, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The fire did not spread to the school and was contained to the bus.

No one was hurt.

