Baron Spices, Inc. of St. Louis, MO is recalling 708 units of Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning, because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy and Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consum
Recalls
Baron Spices, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Blues Hog Sweet & Savory Seasoning
Traffic
I-74One lane closed due to construction work on I-74 both ways around Exit 156 IN-101 County Road 875.
OH-121Single alternate line traffic due to construction work on OH-121 both ways from Melody Ln to H-W Rd.