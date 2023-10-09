Lawmakers expected to vote on new House Speaker this week

WASHINGTON D.C. — House lawmakers are expected to vote on a new Speaker of the House this week.

This comes after the House voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan are the two candidates vying to replace McCarthy.

Both are set to make their pitches to their fellow House GOP members at a closed-party conference discussion today and a candidate forum will follow tomorrow.

After that, there will be an internal election on Wednesday.

It is not clear when the full House floor vote for Speaker will happen.

A Speaker vacancy means the House can not do its work, including voting on proposed measures, sending emergency funding, and helping with Israel’s fight against Hamas.

