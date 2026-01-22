Police searching for man who led police on chase, ran from car

FRANKLIN — Police are looking for a man who led them on a chase and then ran from his car.

On Jan. 21, Franklin police said they tried to pull over Glenn Chasteen.

Chasteen has an active warrant through Ohio Adult Parole.

He refused to reply and took off from the officers.

A chase ended when Chasteen went off the road and traveled down an embankment into a creek.

He is now also facing felony fleeing charges.

Anyone who has information about where Chasteen is is asked to call the police at 937-746-2882.

If spotted, call 911 and do not approach.

A “swag bag” will be awarded for tips that lead to an arrest, the department said.

