Philippine House votes to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming majority of the Philippine House of Representatives voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday over alleged unexplained wealth, misuse of state funds and threats to have the president assassinated.

The House, which is dominated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s allies, voted 255-26 with nine abstentions. The two impeachment complaints against Duterte now move to the Senate, which will convene into a tribunal for her trial.

The vice president, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has generally denied any wrongdoing without answering the criminal allegations against her in detail.

Last year, she was also impeached by the House but survived the attempt and was not tried on orders of the Supreme Court due to a constitutional technicality.

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