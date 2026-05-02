One more frosty night to get through

DAYTON, OH — The National Weather Service has issued another frost advisory for Saturday night / Sunday morning for the entire Miami Valley. Temperatures again tonight will drop to the mid 30s. Dayton began today at 34 degrees, and I expect us to be right in that ballpark again Sunday morning. Cover up or bring in and plants tonight that may be damaged by cold weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Temperatures begin to moderate on Sunday. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 60s. Sunday also brings our first chance of rain for the week. A few showers are possible late in the day.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Every day this week, Monday through Friday, will feature some chance for rain across the Miami Valley. Right now, it looks like the highest chances will come Tuesday, Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning. Stay tuned as we go through the week. As we get closer to each round of showers, we’ll be able to give you hour by hour forecasts so you know what to plan for.

©2026 Cox Media Group