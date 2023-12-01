Northwestern Local Schools announces superintendent leaving role under ‘mutual agreement’

CLARK COUNTY — Northwestern Local Schools has announced that their superintendent has vacated his leadership role.

Jesse Steiner will now serve the district as a consultant, the school district announced.

“Mr. Jesse Steiner and the Board reached an agreement to alert the role Mr. Steiner will have in the district in the best interest of all parties,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Under this mutual agreement, the Board will continue to utilize Mr. Steiner’s expertise in the educational field as a Consultant and the Board will begin a search for the next Superintendent.”

The school board said the decision was made not because “of any professional misconduct or impropriety and that the transition was a mutual agreement between the Board and Mr. Steiner.”

An interim superintendent will serve until the district selects a new one.

