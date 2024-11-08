Special counsel asks judge to pause upcoming deadlines in Trump's election interference case

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a motion in President-elect Donald Trump's federal election interference case asking the judge in the case to pause all upcoming deadlines.

As ABC News previously reported, Smith and the Justice Department are in talks about the best way to wind down the election case and his classified documents case, following Trump's election victory on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.