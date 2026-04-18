Severe weather threat, flooding continue as life-threatening storms pass through the East

(NEW YORK) -- The severe weather threat is expected to ramp down this weekend after one more day of possible severe storms.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York. This includes Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; and Charleston, West Virginia.

Damaging winds and some large hail will be the main threat, but a tornado and some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

Remnant showers and storms moved along a cold front sweeping the Ohio Valley Saturday morning before rejuvenating later in the afternoon.

The level of severity of these storms will be determined by how the atmosphere recovers after preceding rain moving through Saturday morning, but enough energy could build up by late Saturday afternoon for some severe storms to develop over the area. Otherwise, it may just end up being added rain with possibly some rumbles of thunder.

This cold front will continue to push east into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing rain, and some high elevation snow, to the region before pushing off the coast.

Ahead of this cold front, the Southeast has had another day or record heat while the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic begin to cool down.

Saturday could see one more day of record highs across much of the South from Louisiana to Florida to Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 35 tornadoes across 10 states this week, stretching from California to Vermont.

Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have been hit the hardest by multiple outbreaks of severe weather over the week.

Friday was no exception to this active week of severe weather, with more than 300 reports of severe weather from Oklahoma up to Minnesota and east to Indiana.

Wind gusts over 75 mph were also reported in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Hail larger than baseballs were reported in Illinois and Oklahoma. Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin reported hail greater than golf balls.

In addition, flooding continues to linger for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan from days of rain and, in some areas, on top of a deep snowpack that’s accelerated snowmelt. Fortunately, they have drier weather in the forecast for this weekend into next week.

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