Multiple victims dead, officer shot in 'traumatic' domestic violence incident: Police

(SANDY, Ore) -- Multiple people were killed and an officer was shot and wounded in a domestic violence situation in Oregon, officials said.

When officers responded to a shooting and domestic disturbance shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, the officers came under gunfire and returned fire, Sandy Police Chief Patrick Huskey said at a news conference.

One officer was shot multiple times, Huskey said. The officer has been hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive, he said.

Multiple victims are dead, the chief said, but he did not say how many victims or their identities.

While the suspect was barricaded in the home, police urged residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The suspect surrendered around 8 p.m., police said, and the shelter in place order has been lifted.

The chief called the shooting a "traumatic event for our community."

Sandy Mayor Kathleen Walker said in a statement, "Our Sandy community grieves the unimaginable loss of lives from a domestic violence incident. ... Please keep our officer, the victims and their loved ones, and everyone in our community in your thoughts."

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