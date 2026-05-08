Missing hiker found dead from suspected bear attack in Glacier National Park

(GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont.) -- A man who went missing while hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead from a suspected bear attack, according to the National Park Service.

Search and rescue crews located the body of the missing hiker around noon Wednesday, approximately 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail in a densely wooded area, according to park officials.

"His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter," the National Park Service said in a press release Thursday.

The victim's name and age have not been released. Park officials said they are withholding his identity until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification.

A 33-year-old hiker from Florida had been reported missing in Glacier National Park earlier this week, with rangers focusing the search effort in the Mt. Brown and Snyder areas, according to park officials. The man was last heard from Sunday night and was reported missing the following day, park officials said.

The investigation into the suspected bear attack remains ongoing. Sections of the trail where the incident occurred have been temporarily closed.

"Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns," the National Park Service said.

The last bear attack in Glacier National Park was in August 2025, when a 34-year-old woman was injured by a brown-colored bear at Lake Janet.

The last fatal incident was nearly 30 years ago, when a man was killed by a grizzly bear in the Two Medicine Valley in 1998.

Earlier this week, two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park, near the Old Faithful area in Wyoming.

Park officials believe a female grizzly bear with two or three young cubs were involved in Monday's encounter, the National Park Service said in an update Thursday. The injured male hikers, ages 15 and 28, were airlifted out of the park.

Temporary trail, backcountry campsite, and fishing closures remain in effect following the incident.

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