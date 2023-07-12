McDonald’s scrapping 3 items from menu

McDonald’s is getting rid of some items added to the menu during the pandemic.

CNN reported that the company would be discontinuing its McCafé Bakery lineup, consisting of apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls.

The items will be phased out beginning this month.

The company hinted at the items not being among its top sellers, telling CNN that it’s “always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave.”

The fast food chain introduced the items in October 2020 when it struggled against new competitors and adjusted to customers working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McDonald's discontinuing pandemic-era menu items Photo courtesy McDonald's/CNN/CNN Newsource (Photo courtesy McDonald's/CNN/CNN Newsource)

