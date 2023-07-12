Dayton Public Schools announces interim superintendent

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has named an interim superintendent days after Elizabeth Lolli announced her departure.

At Tuesday’s board of education meeting members announced David Lawrence will serve as interim superintendent immediately.

Lawrence has served as the business manager for the district since September.

In January, Lolli announced she would leave the district when her contract ended in July.

A few months later the board voted to approve a one-year extension for Lolli to stay on as superintendent.

Last week the district said Lolli accepted an interim superintendent role at Lakota Schools.

She is set to start the job next week.

The district said they are searching for someone to serve as interim business manager in Lawrence’s place.

