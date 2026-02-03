Judge orders Trump admin to 'mitigate' further 'damage' to slavery exhibit panels as Philadelphia fights their removal

(PHILADELPHIA) -- U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who is overseeing Philadelphia's federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over the removal of a slavery exhibit at the President's House, ordered the federal government to "mitigate any further deterioration or damage" to the exhibit's panels after inspecting their condition.

Rufe filed an inspection report on Monday evening, where she wrote that the 34 panels, both glass and metal, are stored in a "secure" place at the National Constitution Center and have not been "destroyed," but Rufe noted that some panels "exhibited damage."

"Still to be determined by the Court is the extent of any damage and the integrity of the exhibits regarding their amenability to being restored to their original condition," Rufe wrote.

Counsel for the Trump administration and for the city of Philadelphia attended the inspection, after which Rufe told reporters that she observed some "marks" on the panels but could not determine when or how they were made.

The panels, which were removed by the National Parks Service on Jan. 22, tell the stories of the nine enslaved Africans who were held by President George Washington at the President's House, an open-air outdoor exhibit and memorial at Independence National Historical Park that was built where Washington's mansion originally stood.

The memorial honors the lives of Austin, Christopher Sheels, Giles, Hercules, Joe Richardson, Moll, Oney Judge, Paris and Richmond, all of whom were held at the site by Washington.

Rufe ordered the federal government on Monday to "securely store all removed panels and to mitigate any further deterioration or damage."

During a hearing on Friday, Rufe said that she planned to inspect the panels as she considers whether NPS's removal caused "irreparable harm" as she considers a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the city of Philadelphia. The injunction would block the Trump administration from making any further changes to the President's House as the lawsuit moves forward.

Rufe filed a post-hearing order on Monday, barring any further "removal and/or destruction of the President's House" site "until further order from the court."

Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, an advocacy group founded in 2002 by attorney Michael Coard, launched the 2002 campaign to urge the city to include a slavery memorial in the building of the President's House. The group, which filed a motion to file an amicus brief in support of the city's lawsuit, also participated in the inspection.

Coard told reporters on Monday that seeing the panels stored in a room against a wall was "completely disrespectful, demoralizing, defiling."

"There were scratches and marks on several of the 34 items we saw, there was no cushioning. They were up against the wall. They were on the cement floor," Coard said. "Had they slipped, the glass items would have fallen to the ground."

"I can't say, being quite candid, that there was any damage, there was no damage, but there was desecration, and for me, it's the same thing," Coard said.

Asked how he defines "desecration," Coard said, "The Sixth and Market Street site where America's first White House stood is historical holy ground. And anytime you defile holy ground, you desecrate it."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.