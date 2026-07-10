Indiana trooper shot during pursuit of stolen car, suspect found dead after manhunt

(CHICAGO) -- An Indiana state trooper is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by a suspect Friday who was being pursued by law enforcement across two states in a stolen car.

Indiana State Police later found the unidentified suspect dead following a manhunt.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m., when officers were in pursuit over a stolen truck in Berrien County, Michigan, which ultimately continued to LaPorte County, Indiana, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said during a news conference.

The unidentified suspect allegedly drove into a cornfield to elude police and ultimately got on I-94 and then US-421 in Indiana, Fifield said.

The suspect and the unidentified officer collided in Michigan City, Indiana, and the suspect allegedly began firing, according to Fifield.

Even though he was hit several times, the trooper was able to return fire before the suspect got back in the truck and fled, according to Fifield.

The trooper was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to the police.

The wounded officer was in surgery and in good spirits, according to Fifield.

Investigators located the truck around 9:16 a.m. in a tree line in the Westville, Indiana area, Fifield said.

Officials urged those in the area to remain indoors and report anything suspicious as they continue to search for the suspect in that wooded area, Fifield said. About 100 officers were searching for the suspect, he added.

Around 1:15 p.m., Fifield said that the suspect was found deceased and that he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that preliminary information suggests the suspect died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

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