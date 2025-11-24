Houston church employee charged with posing as ICE agent to allegedly extort money from woman

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- An employee of a church in the Houston, Texas, area is charged with impersonating a public servant for allegedly pretending to be an ICE agent and threatening to deport a woman unless she paid him $500, according to court documents.

Donald Doolittle, 58, has served as the safety director of the Gateway Community Church of Webster, about 25 miles southeast of Houston, for 10 years, according to an affidavit filed with the Harris County District Court.

According to ABC Houston station KTRK, the alleged victim, identified in court documents as Rita Dumont Mayans, is a massage therapist.

According to a video of a Saturday court hearing obtained by ABC News, after receiving a massage last Thursday, Doolittle got into a disagreement with Mayans over his method of payment.

"And at that point, she said he pulled out an ID card labelled 'ICE,' stating he was an ICE agent who needs to see her ID," a magistrate said during the hearing.

Mayans showed Doolittle her temporary visa, according to the magistrate, after which Doolittle allegedly demanded money from Mayans.

"He demanded she Zelle him $500 or he would take her away and she would never see her family or children again," according to the magistrate.

Mayans sent Doolittle the money, after which he texted her that she would not hear from any other ICE agents, according to the magistrate.

Police learned of Doolittle's alleged actions when Mayans encountered officers at a luncheon the following day, according to KTRK.

Doolittle's bond is set at $10,000, according to court documents.

Neither Doolittle, his attorneys nor Gateway Community Church of Webster immediately responded to an ABC News request for comment.

